Alex Telles tests positive for coronavirus, confirms Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that defender Alex Telles has tested positive for coronavirus.ANI | Manchester | Updated: 29-10-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 10:26 IST
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that defender Alex Telles has tested positive for coronavirus. Solskjaer said that the player is fine and has no symptoms.
"He's been out now for a little while. He's tested positive for the coronavirus. But he has no symptoms; he's fine and we can't wait to get him back," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying. Because of the COVID-19 contraction, Telles missed Manchester United's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig on Thursday.
Manchester United registered an impressive 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in the match. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alex
- Solskjaer
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- Alex Telles
ALSO READ
Alexander Zverev reaches quarterfinals at Cologne Indoors
Keanu Reeves kisses girlfriend Alexandra Grant in Berlin as he continues filming 'Matrix 4'
Alex Morgan's Tottenham debut delayed for weeks by 'setback'
It wasn't our best game but we got the job done: Alexander-Arnold after win over Midtjylland