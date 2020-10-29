Left Menu
Alex Telles tests positive for coronavirus, confirms Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that defender Alex Telles has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 29-10-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 10:26 IST
Alex Telles (Photo/ Manchester United Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that defender Alex Telles has tested positive for coronavirus. Solskjaer said that the player is fine and has no symptoms.

"He's been out now for a little while. He's tested positive for the coronavirus. But he has no symptoms; he's fine and we can't wait to get him back," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying. Because of the COVID-19 contraction, Telles missed Manchester United's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig on Thursday.

Manchester United registered an impressive 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in the match. (ANI)

