Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Djokovic marks Italian teenager Sinner as a potential number one

The 19-year-old Sinner won the Next Gen ATP Finals in 2019 and is currently at a career-high ranking of 43, having reached his maiden Grand Slam quarter final at this month's French Open. "I definitely see a lot of quality in the young players," said Djokovic.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 11:20 IST
Tennis-Djokovic marks Italian teenager Sinner as a potential number one

Novak Djokovic feels Italian teenager Jannik Sinner leads the pack of 'Next Gen' players with the potential of becoming a future world number one, the Serbian said after all but securing his year-end top ranking with a win in Vienna on Wednesday. Djokovic saved four set points in the opener against Croatia's Borna Coric to win 7-6(11) 6-3 to reach the third round of the Erste Bank Open in the Austrian capital.

The win meant that the 17-times Grand Slam winner could only be stopped from tying Pete Sampras' record of finishing as year end No.1 for the sixth time if Rafael Nadal accepts a wild card in competing in Sofia next month. The 19-year-old Sinner won the Next Gen ATP Finals in 2019 and is currently at a career-high ranking of 43, having reached his maiden Grand Slam quarter final at this month's French Open.

"I definitely see a lot of quality in the young players," said Djokovic. "(Sinner) definitely possesses a game that is powerful and is with a lot of quality, and you can say he has the potential to be a top player of the world. "Sinner is definitely, I would say, the leader of the guys younger than (Alexander) Zverev and (Stefanos) Tsitsipas, who I think by many experts' opinions the next 'top' top player."

German Zverev, aged 23, reached the U.S. Open final in New York and is a year older than Greek Tsitsipas and they have won the previous two editions of the season-ending ATP Finals, the biggest event in men's tennis outside the Slams. Djokovic felt the duo are already established players and would need to sustain their performances over a period to wrest the top ranking.

"Many things have to come together in a career and life of a tennis player in order for him to be able to find his best and maximise his potential and to thrive every single year," Djokovic said. "And to endure, because I think you have a much better chance to have a great Grand Slam or a great season. But can you endure for three, four, five, 10 years? Fifteen years?"

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

2+2 ministerial dialogue brought 'unprecedented cooperation' between India, US: lawmakers

Two eminent American lawmakers have welcomed the successful conclusion of the 22 ministerial dialogue between India and the US, saying that the deliberations brought unprecedented cooperation between the two countries. During the third edit...

Maha: Banned tobacco items worth over Rs 76L seized; 2 held

Police have seized gutka and other banned tobacco products worth over Rs 76 lakh from a truck in Maharashtras Palghar strict, an official said on Thursday. Two persons have also been arrested in this connection, he said.Acting on a tip-off,...

Court grants ED 7 days custody of Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

A court here on Thursday granted the Enforcement Directorate ED seven day custody of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, arrested by the agency probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case. Sivasankar, who was arrested by the E...

Brian Tyree Henry joins Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train'

Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry is the latest addition to the ensemble cast of the action-thriller Bullet Train, featuring Brad Pitt. The film is based on Isaka Kotars Japanese novel Maria Beetle and will be directed by David Leitch.Zak Olke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020