Ronald Koeman 'very content' with Barcelona's victory over Juventus

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is pleased with the team's victory against Juventus and said it was his side's "best game" of the season.

29-10-2020
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman. (Photo/ Ronald Koeman Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is pleased with the team's victory against Juventus and said it was his side's "best game" of the season. "This was our best game all season. This is a big win against an important European side and we were able to play the football we're trying to impose," Goal.com quoted Koeman as saying.

"I wanted us to play with three at the back, pushing one man forward to have extra in the middle of the pitch. That meant we created a lot of goal chances and, frankly, I think we should have finished the match off much earlier. I'm very content with the football we played, with the result and especially with the character my team showed," he added. Barcelona defeated Juventus 2-0 in the Champions League here on Thursday.

Ousmane Dembele scored the opening goal of the match in the 14th minute, handing Barcelona a lead. Lionel Messi then successfully converted a penalty in the 90+1st minute to seal a 2-0 win for Barcelona. Koeman also expressed elation on Twitter as he wrote: "Great match from our side, happy with a well-deserved win!"

During the clash, Juventus was without their star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed the match because of a positive Covid-19 diagnosis. In order to play, the Portuguese was needed to test negative on Tuesday as protocol states that a player must have a negative test 24 hours before kick-off, Goal.com had reported. Previously, Ronaldo had tested positive for coronavirus on October 13 while on international duty with Portugal. (ANI)

