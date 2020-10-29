Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tendulkar shares video from last Ranji game, talks batting with Haryana players

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a video from his last Ranji Trophy match in which he talked to the Haryana players, explaining how they can ameliorate their batting performance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 13:45 IST
Tendulkar shares video from last Ranji game, talks batting with Haryana players
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar. (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a video from his last Ranji Trophy match in which he talked to the Haryana players, explaining how they can ameliorate their batting performance. Tendulkar played his last Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai in 2013 and the game was against Haryana. After the match, the former player had interacted with the oppositions' players and threw light on how he used to go about his game.

"There is a bit of visualisation. I would not say I do it always. But when I feel there is a need to think about where the oppositions' bowler can bowl and which shots I should play and which I should avoid. The preparation is based on that," Tendulkar said in a video he posted on Youtube. Tendulkar also elucidated that if a player is performing well, he should stick to it rather than trying to do even better as it may complicate things.

"Sometimes, I feel I am batting well and I need not think much and just react after watching the ball. You have to see how you are performing, if you are batting well then there is no need to change. Because if you try to do even better, you may complicate things," he said. Tendulkar, in the video, said form doesn't always mean runs, adding that form means body balance, footwork, and head position.

He further stated: "Every player has his own basics and you have to identify that. And when you are not performing well, you need to go back to your basics. When you are batting well, you need to figure out what are you doing which is helping you perform well." In the description of the video, Tendulkar wrote: "Playing for Mumbai has always been a matter of pride for me and it was a close contest against Haryana in my last Ranji match at Lahli. I chatted with the Haryana Ranji team after the match and thoroughly enjoyed the interaction." (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore firm invents coronavirus breathalyser with results in seconds

A company in Singapore has developed a breathalyser test for the new coronavirus which it says will enable people to know whether they are infected in under a minute.Breathonix, a startup firm from the National University of Singapore, says...

Death toll from knife attack in Nice stands at 2

The death toll from a knife attack in the city of Nice stands at two, the French Police said on Thursday. There was a knife attack, two people were killed. The suspected attacker was detained, the police wrote on Twitter as quoted by Sputni...

Mayawati, Akhilesh 'looted' people when in power, alleges UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Thursday said that Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav have committed the mistake of looting people when they were in power. Mayawati Ji...

Trump, Biden to take campaign battle to critical battleground: Florida

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will both rally supporters on Thursday in the critical battleground state of Florida campaigning in the same city hours apart and putting on full display their differing approaches to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020