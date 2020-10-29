Motor racing-Alfa Romeo extend Sauber F1 naming rights deal into 2021

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:34 IST
Alfa Romeo will continue a naming rights deal with Swiss-based Sauber for the 2021 Formula One season, they said in a statement on Thursday. The Fiat Chrysler-owned brand has been a partner of Sauber since 2018, with the team renamed as Alfa Romeo in 2019.

"The extension of our relationship with Alfa Romeo is a true statement of intent from both parties," said team boss Frederic Vasseur in a statement ahead of the weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. "Both parties always intended for this relationship to bear fruit in the long term: we have laid some solid foundations in the last three seasons and we aim to reap the rewards of this work in 2021 and beyond."

The team, currently eighth overall in the constructors' championship, have yet to name their drivers for 2021. This year's pairing is 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen and Italian Antonio Giovinazzi.

