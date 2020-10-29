Left Menu
Rugby-Wales wing wizard JJ Williams dies aged 72

Williams was also a sprinter who represented Wales at the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, with all three of his children also finding success in athletics and son Rhys crowned European champion in the 400 metres in 2012.

29-10-2020
One of Wales’ and the British & Irish Lions greatest ever wingers, JJ Williams, has died at the age of 72, his former club Bridgend Ravens confirmed on Thursday without revealing a cause of death. Williams was central to both teams success in the mid-to-late 1970s, helping Wales to Grand Slams in 1976 and 1978, and four Triple Crowns between 1976 and 1979.

He scored 12 tries in 30 tests for his country, but it was with the Lions where he perhaps left his greatest mark. He bagged six tries against South West Districts on the Lions tour of South Africa in 1974, where he played a leading role as the tourists romped to a 3-0 series win, in no small part thanks to his four test tries.

Williams’ score against New Zealand in 1977 was a fifth for the Lions, and puts him second only to Ireland’s Tony O’Reilly on the all-time list following the latter’s six on two tours in the 1950s. Williams was also a sprinter who represented Wales at the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, with all three of his children also finding success in athletics and son Rhys crowned European champion in the 400 metres in 2012.

