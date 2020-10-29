Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Record-breaker Jones to lead Wales against Scotland

When he speaks everyone listens," Wales coach Wayne Pivac says. "He has had to wait a bit longer than we anticipated, but to do it (break the record) in a Six Nations match will be special for him." Just behind Jones in the scrum, looseforward Shane Lewis-Hughes will make his debut alongside Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau in the backrow. "Shane is a young guy that we see having a big future in the game, though it's probably come in a bit earlier than we anticipated with injuries," Pivac said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:26 IST
Rugby-Record-breaker Jones to lead Wales against Scotland

Alun Wyn Jones will become the most capped player in test history when he leads a much-changed Wales in their Six Nations finale against Scotland in Llanelli on Saturday.

Lock Jones will earn a 149th cap, including nine for the British & Irish Lions, and move ahead of former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw on the all-time list. "What can you say ... he is a tremendous leader in this group. When he speaks everyone listens," Wales coach Wayne Pivac says.

"He has had to wait a bit longer than we anticipated, but to do it (break the record) in a Six Nations match will be special for him." Just behind Jones in the scrum, looseforward Shane Lewis-Hughes will make his debut alongside Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau in the backrow.

"Shane is a young guy that we see having a big future in the game, though it's probably come in a bit earlier than we anticipated with injuries," Pivac said. "But he's a guy that's trained the house down. He's got everyone talking in camp. Alun Wyn said he's been waiting for someone to come along like him.

"That tells you something about his work ethic and the way he trains - like a young Alun Wyn Jones." Jones will have a new lock partner this week as Will Rowlands comes in for Cory Hill in one of six changes from the side that lost 38-21 to France in a friendly in Paris last weekend.

Liam Williams will play in his second test since the World Cup last year as he takes over on the wing from out of form wing George North. Other changes see Gareth Davies come in at scrumhalf and Owen Watkin start at inside centre.

Wales have had a disappointing Six Nations to date with just a single victory in their four matches, but will finish above Scotland in fourth if they can get a win. Team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Liam Williams, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Owen Watkin, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Shane Lewis-Hughes, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Will Rowlands, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ryan Elias, 1-Rhys Carre.

Replacements: 16-Sam Parry, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Cory Hill, 20-James Davies, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-Rhys Patchell, 23-Nick Tompkins.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi BJP chief meets family of Dalit man killed during brawl, hands over Rs 5 lakh assistance

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Thursday met the family of a Dalit man, who was killed during a brawl over playing music, and handed over a financial assistance of Rs five lakh to them. Gupta demanded the Aam Aadmi Party AAP government provi...

MFI borrowers to benefit from ex-gratia payment of interest scheme

Thousands of clients of NBFC- MFIs will benefit from the scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of the difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to certain categories of borrowers, an official said on Thursday. ...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. economy notches record growth in third quarter

The U.S. economy grew at an unrivaled pace in the third quarter as the government poured out more than 3 trillion worth of pandemic relief which fueled consumer spending, but the deep scars from the COVID-19 recession could take a year or m...

44 per cent Policybazaar Customers' Pan-India Own a Term Life Insurance Plan - Policybazaar Survey

Gurugram Haryana India, Oct 29 ANINewsVoir Policybazaars continued investment in driving awareness on the need for term insurance and the on-going COVID-19 pandemic has helped narrowed the worlds largest protection gap, which is in India. N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020