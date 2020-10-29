Left Menu
Cricket Australia partners with PlayHQ to deliver modern player registration platform

Cricket Australia has taken a major step towards reducing the workload of club administrators and providing the best possible digital experience for all cricketers by partnering with a sport technology platform, PlayHQ.

29-10-2020
Cricket Australia logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia has taken a major step towards reducing the workload of club administrators and providing the best possible digital experience for all cricketers by partnering with a sport technology platform, PlayHQ. The partnership will deliver a modern, intuitive competition management and player registration platform. The Melbourne-based company demonstrated its capacity to provide simple and effective digital solutions for community sport, following a thorough search over the past 18 months to find the best long-term partner for cricket.

The current Alinta Energy MyCricket service will be maintained and regularly updated as it is gradually phased out and the cricket community transitions to the new platform over the next two seasons. Volunteers have also been invited to take part in the product development phase by sharing their insights and challenges in online administration, ensuring the service is fully aligned with the everyday needs of community clubs.

The PlayHQ platform will be central to Cricket Australia's broader vision to enhance the experience for participants and volunteers via technology, including initiatives such as live streaming or advanced business management tools such as accounting software or customer management systems."This is a critical project for Australian cricket. We need to get the basics right first, and there is an immediate need to replace the legacy platform with a system that is modern and makes it easier to do all the tasks required to run local programs and competitions. Tens of thousands of volunteers give up their evenings and weekends for our sport, and we want to give them back some time to enjoy the best parts of getting involved in their club," Kieran McMillan, Cricket Australia's Head of Customer Experience, said in an official statement. "Technology will play an increasingly important role in community sport and we have an opportunity to be leading the charge. Through the support of quality partners, the community can expect more digital innovation and increased functionality over time," he added. (ANI)

