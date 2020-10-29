Left Menu
Development News Edition

96 pc athletes report to SAI NCOEs, resume training for Olympic 2024

With sporting activities being resumed in Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) across the country to train athletes for the 2024 Olympics, 96 per cent of trainees have already reported to their respective NCOEs and training centres in Aurangabad, Bhopal, Bangalore, Delhi, Lucknow, Rohtak and Sonepat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:55 IST
96 pc athletes report to SAI NCOEs, resume training for Olympic 2024
SAI release. Image Credit: ANI

With sporting activities being resumed in Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) across the country to train athletes for the 2024 Olympics, 96 per cent of trainees have already reported to their respective NCOEs and training centres in Aurangabad, Bhopal, Bangalore, Delhi, Lucknow, Rohtak and Sonepat. Earlier when training camps had begun to resume, athletes who have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics had rejoined their respective NCOEs and STCs. In view of COVID-19, athletes who are joining the camps will be in mandatory quarantine and take the RT-PCR test.

Some trainees could not join immediately and will be joining after Diwali. Trainees, once inside the NCOE bio-bubble will not be allowed to leave the camps, owing to safety issues. Therefore, athletes were given the option of joining on November 1, 2020 or after Diwali. Speaking about this phase of resumption of sports, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said, "Our Tokyo-bound athletes are already training and I am happy that in this phase too so many athletes have also joined the camp. This shows that athletes have complete confidence in the SOP prepared by SAI to resume sporting activities and have therefore reported to training camps with great eagerness. The safety of our athletes is of primary importance and all measures will be taken to ensure they can train in a safe environment."

"With elaborate safety precautions in place, including colour coding and zoning of the centres to ensure that athletes do not come into contact with outsiders, all safety measures have been taken as per Health Ministry guidelines and the state health protocol to ensure that trainees have a safe environment to reside and train in," the SAI said in a release. Additionally, the SAI authorities reached out to all athletes and their parents to apprise them about the Standard operating procedures (SOPs) that are in place which have to be followed prior to and after joining the SAI centres," it added.

The SAI has also made transport arrangements for the athletes to their NCOEs/SAI training centres. Athletes who have to travel beyond 500 km are provided with an air ticket while those who are stationed less than 500 km may travel by train in third AC. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Grave-counting satellite images seek to track Yemen's COVID death toll

A first-of-its-kind study has used satellite images to count fresh graves and analyse burial activity in Yemen to assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic there and estimate the death toll from COVID-19 or COVID-related causes. Using h...

Pakistan captain Babar aims to sweep Zimbabwe ODI series

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has set their sights on sweeping Zimbabwe in the one-day international series that opens their World Cup Super League campaigns from Friday. The International Cricket Council has introduced the league to bring co...

Duchess Meghan wins bid to delay court battle with UK newspaper

Meghan, the wife of Britains Prince Harry, won her bid to have a privacy action against a tabloid newspaper postponed until next Autumn after a judge heard a confidential reason from her lawyers for seeking a delay. Meghan, the Duchess of S...

Rajinikanth says doctors advised him against entering politics

Breaking his silence, actor Rajinikanth on Thursday said he has been advised against entering politics by doctors as he had undergone a kidney transplant and due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor said he would announce at the appropria...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020