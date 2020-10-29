Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian football is moving in right direction: defender Adil Khan

National team defender Adil Khan feels Indian football is headed in the right direction even though a World Cup qualification remains far-fetched. The sturdy central defender lauded the changes that have been brought into Indian football. "During my initial days, there was a dearth of quality grounds. That has helped Indian players perform in a better way," stated Adil.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:30 IST
Indian football is moving in right direction: defender Adil Khan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

National team defender Adil Khan feels Indian football is headed in the right direction even though a World Cup qualification remains far-fetched. India could not clear the first round qualification hurdle for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to be held in Qatar, having managed to play good football only in patches.

Adil, nevertheless, expressed optimism. "Indian football is growing in a good way and is on the correct path. I just wish it keeps growing the way it has been and tries to maintain the quality," the 32-year-old defender said during an AIFF TV interview.

He praised the authorities for being able to resume footballing action in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "It is great. After more than seven months without any football activity, we're back to the pitch once again. "I followed the Hero I-League Qualifiers closely and have noticed the positive buzz around it – that's fantastic. Kudos to the AIFF for bringing back sports, let alone football, move one step closer to normalcy." He added, "It was difficult for everyone who is connected to football – supporters, owners, players and every single stakeholder. Our pre-season has also started." After aggravating an injury that had halted his career, Adil came back strongly to appear for the Blue Tigers after a seven-year hiatus. The sturdy central defender lauded the changes that have been brought into Indian football.

"During my initial days, there was a dearth of quality grounds. Infrastructures, facilities have improved immensely since then. These things always help a player perform to their true potential. That has helped Indian players perform in a better way," stated Adil. "Earlier, teams used to depend heavily on foreigners to churn out results. But the scenario has changed of late. Indians have been taking responsibilities and proving their worth," he added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

PM on 2-day Gujarat trip from Oct 30; to visit Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on Friday morning on a two-day Gujarat visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the famed seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, said an official on T...

Geetu Mohandas' 'Moothon' to bring curtains down on IFFM 2020

Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas crime feature Moothon will serve as the closing film for the 2020 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne IFFM. The festival kickstarted here on October 23 with the virtual screening of the films Natkhat and Habaddi.The f...

No. 2 FAA official who ran agency during 737 MAX crisis stepping down

Dan Elwell, the No. 2 official at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration FAA who oversaw the agency during the initial phase of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, plans to step down, he told Reuters. Deputy FAA Administrator Elwell, who was actin...

Nagorno-Karabakh says its military death toll rises to 1,166

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Thursday 47 more casualties have taken its military death toll to 1,166 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.Fighting has surged to its worst since the 1990s, when ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020