Maguire delighted with United's reaction to defeat against Tottenham

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has said that he is pleased with how the team has sprung back into action after suffering a 6-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 29-10-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:48 IST
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has said that he is pleased with how the team has sprung back into action after suffering a 6-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. United had a poor start to the 2020-21 Premier League campaign after being given a 6-1 defeat by Tottenham. However, after this result, the side has managed to get back on its feet and spring together some winning results.

Maguire's remarks came as United defeated RB Leipzig 5-0 in the Champions League group-stage fixture on Wednesday (local time). "After Spurs, we were all devastated and just three games into the season it felt like it was a big crisis. It was quite a strange feeling, but we do not expect to lose games at Old Trafford and we definitely do not expect to lose games like we did," the official website of United quoted Maguire as saying.

"The first three games we were conceding far too many chances. So as a defensive unit, having kept the most clean sheets in Europe last season, we knew we had to improve to be more solid," he added. In the match against RB Leipzig, United won 5-0 with three goals coming from Rashford, while the other two were scored by Martial and Mason Greenwood respectively.

"We have worked hard on the training ground and since the international break we have gone back to not conceding chances like last year, when we were a solid unit and a solid base. It is the start of a European campaign where we want to be successful. We do not want to stop in the group stage; we want to get through and be successful in the knockout stages," said Maguire. United will now head to a crucial Premier League clash against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After this Premier League match, United will lock horns in the Champions League group-stage fixture against Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey. (ANI)

