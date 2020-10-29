Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharan, Bopanna bow out of Astana Open

Sharan and Bambridge, who had a set point in the second set, gained 45 ATP points and USD 3230 for their effort Bopanna and his Danish Partner Frederick Nielsen went down to Marcelo Arevalo of Uruguay and Tomislav Brkic of Bosnia-Herzegovina. Bopanna and his partner got richer by USD 2650 but no points.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:34 IST
Sharan, Bopanna bow out of Astana Open

India's Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna's campaign at the Astana Open ended following losses in the quarter-finals and Round of 16 respectively here on Thursday

Sharan and his British partner Luke Bambridge lost 3-6, 5-7 to Australian Open runners-up Max Purcell and Luke Saville. Sharan and Bambridge, who had a set point in the second set, gained 45 ATP points and USD 3230 for their effort

Bopanna and his Danish Partner Frederick Nielsen went down to Marcelo Arevalo of Uruguay and Tomislav Brkic of Bosnia-Herzegovina. Arevalo and Brkic prevailed 6-7(5), 7-6(3), 10-5 in a hard-fought match. Bopanna and his partner got richer by USD 2650 but no points.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality 'severe' to 'very poor' in parts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida

The air quality largely remained very poor in parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad while it reached severe levels at places in the National Capital Region on Thursday, according to a government agency. Concentration...

PM on 2-day Gujarat trip from Oct 30; to visit Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on Friday morning on a two-day Gujarat visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the famed seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, said an official on T...

Geetu Mohandas' 'Moothon' to bring curtains down on IFFM 2020

Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas crime feature Moothon will serve as the closing film for the 2020 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne IFFM. The festival kickstarted here on October 23 with the virtual screening of the films Natkhat and Habaddi.The f...

No. 2 FAA official who ran agency during 737 MAX crisis stepping down

Dan Elwell, the No. 2 official at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration FAA who oversaw the agency during the initial phase of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, plans to step down, he told Reuters. Deputy FAA Administrator Elwell, who was actin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020