Northern Superchargers retain Willey, Rashid and Levick; sign Hollie Armitage

Northern Superchargers have retained Katie Levick, Adil Rashid and David Willey for The Hundred in 2021 while Hollie Armitage became the first women's player to move teams.

ANI | Yorkshire | Updated: 29-10-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 21:47 IST
David Willey and Adil Rashid (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Northern Superchargers have retained Katie Levick, Adil Rashid and David Willey for The Hundred in 2021 while Hollie Armitage became the first women's player to move teams. Talented young batter Armitage was born in Huddersfield. She joins fellow Yorkshire-born spinner Levick and Lauren Winfield-Hill in the women's squad.

"I love being up North - there's no better place to be playing cricket and I cannot wait to get started. There's been a lot of publicity around The Hundred, and I think it will be great - both on and off the field. I expect the competition to be central to women's cricket really taking off in this country," Armitage said in a statement. Rashid and Willey were Local Icons pick before the first men's player draft last year. They will stay at Emerald Headingley next year, joining the already-retained Ben Stokes.

"With myself, Ben and David already confirmed we are looking to build a really strong side for 2021 and hopefully we can have a successful first season," Rashid said. (ANI)

