Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad FC, Marbella FC announce strategic tie-up

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC (HFC) has announced a strategic tie-up with Spanish club Marbella FC as both the clubs signed a three-year association.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-10-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 21:57 IST
Hyderabad FC, Marbella FC announce strategic tie-up
Hyderabad FC logo. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC (HFC) has announced a strategic tie-up with Spanish club Marbella FC as both the clubs signed a three-year association. The Andalusia-based club currently plays in the Segunda Division B, having narrowly missed out on promotion last season.

"Marbella FC has one of the top infrastructure facilities in not just Spain, but entire Europe. This strategic tie-up allows us to explore a lot of opportunities that will help Hyderabad FC on the technical side of the game. For starters, the top young players in our first and reserve team will head to Marbella for an extended training period, once travel opens up," HFC Co-Owner Varun Tripuraneni said in a statement. Through this tie-up, Hyderabad FC will be able to avail facilities and infrastructure of Marbella FC for conducting preseason for HFC's first-team players and will also have the opportunity of utilising their medical personnel and facilities.

"The facilities and infrastructure will offer a great level of exposure for our players and the idea is to provide medium to long-term training experience and not just a short camp," added Varun Tripuraneni. Marbella FC General Manager Hector Morales said, "This alliance with Hyderabad FC is a source of pride for Marbella FC. It will allow us to be in contact with one of the most important clubs from an emerging football market. We are convinced that this alliance will bring great benefits to both clubs. We are already working with Hyderabad FC to start this new adventure together as soon as possible."

Apart from gaining their sporting and technical assistance, Hyderabad FC will also have access to Marbella FC's global network to scout players. Options also exist to loan players, as well as sign and invest in players strategically as part of the tie-up for both sides. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rail station masters to work on empty stomach on Oct 31 protesting sealing in night duty allowance

Around 35,000 station masters across the railway network will work on empty stomach on Saturday to protest the announcement of a sealing in their night duty allowance, the station masters union said on Thursday. The All India Station Maste...

Non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 5.8% in Sept

Non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 5.8 per cent in September 2020 from 8.1 per cent in the same month of the previous year, according to the RBI data. Credit to industry recorded nil growth in September 2020 as compared with 2.7 per...

At least 140 Europe-bound migrants drown off Senegal coast - U.N.

At least 140 Europe-bound migrants drowned off the coast of Senegal when their boat caught fire and capsized, marking the deadliest shipwreck recorded this year, the U.N. migration agency said on Thursday.The boat carrying 200 people sank a...

UN strongly condemns knife attack inside Nice church which left three dead

In a statement released by his Spokesperson, Antnio Guterres extended his condolences to the families of the victims, and reaffirmed the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and the Government of France.A lone attacker armed w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020