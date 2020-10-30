Soccer-Injured Castagne to miss Leicester's next three matches

Leicester City will be without Timothy Castagne until after the November international break after the Belgian full back suffered a hamstring injury, manager Brendan Rodgers said. Castagne, who joined Leicester from Atalanta last month, was absent from the travelling squad as Rodgers' side beat AEK Athens 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday.

The injury is set to keep him out of Leicester's next two Premier League matches against Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as next month's Europa League home tie with Braga. "Timothy has tweaked his hamstring, hence the reason he didn't travel," Rodgers told reporters. "It's not too bad but it will keep him out for this next period."

Centre back Jonny Evans is also a doubt for Monday's game against Leeds United having picked up a back injury.