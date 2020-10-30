Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-SPFL to investigate St Mirren over alleged COVID-19 breach

St Mirren could not fulfil Scottish Premiership fixtures against Motherwell and Hamilton Academical due to a number of COVID-19 cases in the squad. The club had only 12 registered players available for the match against Hamilton last week.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 09:45 IST
Soccer-SPFL to investigate St Mirren over alleged COVID-19 breach

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has opened disciplinary proceedings against St Mirren for allegedly breaching COVID-19 rules which led to the postponement of two matches earlier this month. St Mirren could not fulfil Scottish Premiership fixtures against Motherwell and Hamilton Academical due to a number of COVID-19 cases in the squad.

The club had only 12 registered players available for the match against Hamilton last week. "The St Mirren hearing will be held before a sub-committee of the board of the SPFL, chaired by an independent legally-qualified chair, on Nov. 10 and/or Nov. 11," the SPFL said in a statement https://spfl.co.uk/news/spfl-statement-47097.

St Mirren said on Twitter https://twitter.com/saintmirrenfc/status/1321852889552269313 they would defend their case "robustly".

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Penny-pincher or deal king? Arnault gets his discount in Tiffany takeover

In the world of corporate mega mergers, a 425 million discount on a 16 billion deal is small change.But for LVMH boss and French billionaire Bernard Arnault, every penny counted to end a bitter legal dispute with U.S. jeweller Tiffany and c...

Olympics-Domestic ticket holders can apply for refunds in November: Tokyo organisers

Japan-based ticketholders for the postponed Tokyo Olympics will be able to apply for refunds from Nov. 10, Games organisers said on Friday. Since deciding to postpone the Games until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers have sa...

Alphabet sales growth back as Google key for advertisers

Google parent Alphabet Inc returned to sales growth in the third quarter as businesses initially hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic resumed advertising with the internets biggest supplier of ads, the tech giant said on Thursday. Alphabet s...

As final weekend looms, Trump and Biden to barnstorm across Midwest

Ahead of the final weekend before Election Day on Tuesday, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will barnstorm across battleground states in the Midwest, including Wisconsin, where the coronavirus pandemic has exploded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020