Arteta 'really pleased' with Arsenal's performance against Dundalk

After securing a win over Dundalk, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is "really pleased" with the performance of the team. Arsenal registered a 3-0 win over Dundalk in the Europa League here on Friday.

"I'm really pleased with the performance of the team, the way they went about the job because sometimes you can get confused when you play this kind of opponent," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying. "They didn't, they showed the right attitude and were very insistent, trying to attack in the final third against a very low block. I'm really pleased with the players who I haven't been able to give many opportunities to. Today when they had it, they took it really well and that means they are preparing well," he added.

Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock, and Nicolas Pepe scored one goal each in the match to seal a comfortable win for Arsenal. Arteta further stated: "I could see the purpose and how we were attacking, and I knew the situations were going to appear. It was about not losing that structure and keep doing it for longer periods. But we sustained the attacks much better in the second and third phases as well." (ANI)