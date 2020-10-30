Mumbai City FC rope in Ranawade, Rohlupuia

Left Menu
Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City on Friday confirmed the signing of defender Amey Ranawade and midfielder PC Rohlupuia While 22-year-old Ranawade joins the Islanders on a one-year contract, 21-year-old Rohlupuia has inked a four-year deal.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:10 IST
Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City on Friday confirmed the signing of defender Amey Ranawade and midfielder PC Rohlupuia

While 22-year-old Ranawade joins the Islanders on a one-year contract, 21-year-old Rohlupuia has inked a four-year deal. Ranawade, a product of the AIFF Academy in Goa, has represented the now defunct DSK Shivajians and Mohun Bagan in the I League along with two stints at fellow ISL side FC Goa. The defender, who hails from Mumbai, is also a junior international having represented India at the U-17 and U-19 levels. Rohlupuia played his youth football at East Bengal and through impressive performances in midfield, earned his place in the senior squad, representing the Kolkata-based club nine times between 2018 and 2020. "Mumbai City is a club with a model that puts its faith in young players, and I am eager to see where it can take me in my development as a football player. I’ve worked under coach Lobera in the past and I am ready to get started in this new challenge," Ranawade was quoted as saying in a media release. Rohlupuia , on his part, said, "This is a massive platform for a young player like me to come in and prove my worth. The project and the vision here at Mumbai City is progressive and I am confident it will help me and that I can help the team." Head coach Sergio Lobera described the duo as "fantastic individuals" who will bring lots of energy to the team.

