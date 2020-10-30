Left Menu
Development News Edition

Experienced middle-order helps, but we always look to get good starts: De Kock

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 30-10-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:41 IST
Experienced middle-order helps, but we always look to get good starts: De Kock

Mumbai Indians opener Quinton De Kock says having an experienced and strong middle-order is always a plus for any team but it does not make the job of the openers easy since they are responsible for team's good starts Table-toppers Mumbai Indians, who have already made it to the Play-offs, have a strong middle order with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya in the ranks. Asked whether an experienced middle-order helps him to be aggressive, De Kock said, "Having an experienced middle order, just in general helps out in any situation. I wouldn't say it changes our mind-set up front. We always try and look to get off to the best start possible, whether they're there or not." "Obviously knowing that they are behind you, the likes of SKY (Surya), Polly (Pollard), Hardik (Pandya), when you are out there, you just bat to the situation and if you’re still lucky enough to be out there batting with them, it’s just important you end up giving them strike because they’re the bigger strikers of the ball, so yeah…," said the South African ahead of the team’s clash against Delhi Capitals.

De Kock said his batting approach remains the same, while batting with Rohit Sharma or now with young Ishan Kishan. The skipper is recovering from a left-leg hamstring and has missed the last three games. "Not much has changed, to be honest. Me and Ishan have a good understanding just as me and Rohit have a good understanding. Ishan’s young and upcoming and very talented, so for him to show his flair is really nice to see. (He) plays a lot of shots and sometimes it can help me.

"When I'm not going, he ends up taking all the pressure off me. That's a pretty good thing in a partnership, especially up front there," he added. De Kock conceded that initially he made a couple of mistakes but got going once he found rhythm.

"I knew I was batting well in the nets. (There were) just a couple of silly mistakes in the first bit of the tournament. (There is) nothing that can't be fixed, (it’s) just a mental thing. De Kock, who is the leading run-scorer for his franchise, insisted that the team's approach for the last two games would remain the same despite having made it to the play-offs.

"I'm not a part of that thinking group but if I had to take a guess, we'd like to try and finish in the top two. That's our number one goal, so the next game is also as important as the last one. That's the goal ahead of us as of now,” he signed off..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi slaps fine on Titan employee for violating insider trading norms

Markets watchdog Sebi has imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on an employee of Titan Company for violating insider trading norms back in 2018. Theekevedu B Alexander noticee was a designated employee of the company and had traded on two trading da...

DAE to build incubation centres in Mumbai, Chennai, Indore to work with startups: AEC chairman

The Department of Atomic Energy DAE will be establishing incubation centres at its units in the financial capital, Indore and Kalpakkam near Chennai, to help entrepreneurs develop nuclear products for the society based on nuclear technologi...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 shakes Turkey's Aegean coast

An earthquake of magnitude of 6.6 shook Turkeys Aegean coast on Friday, Turkeys Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency AFAD said.The epicenter was some 17 km 11 miles off the coast of the Izmir province, at a depth of 16 km, AFAD said...

Southern European bond yields rise; Euribor rates hit record lows

Southern European government bond yields rose on Friday as Spain joined other countries on the continent in imposing tougher rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Spain will be under a state of emergency until early May, giving regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020