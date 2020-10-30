Airtel Delhi Half Marathon on Nov 29, organisers to provide bio-secure zones for elite runners

Left Menu
That along with the thousands of amateur runners who participate in this event give us a great opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate the joy of running." The ADHM is being supported by the Sports Ministry, the Delhi government, Sports Authority of India and Athletics Federation of India. For this edition, the amateur participants will have the option of running through the race week of November 25 to 29 using ADHM App. A participant would be allowed to run and complete his run any time in this time frame depending on his convenience.

Some of the world's top runners are expected to take part in the prestigious Airtel Delhi Half Marathon on November 29, with the organisers promising to provide bio-secure zones to ensure a COVID-19 free race for the elite runners. While the international and Indian elite runners will be at the start line at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, the amateurs from across the globe will join them via the exclusive Airtel Delhi Half Marathon Mobile App. Their participation this year will be from a convenient location, wherever they are.

The World Athletics Gold Label race, recognised by the Association of International Marathons & Distance Races (AIMS), will have a total prize purse of USD 233,270. One of the first global sporting events to be hosted by India during the COVID-19 pandemic, Airtel Delhi Half Marathon will maintain all mandatory protocols in line with the advisory issued by the Government of India.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said sport has always been a symbol of optimism and he is looking forward to the event. "We extend our full support to this event that is India's pride and welcome the world's best athletes to our capital city. The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is representative of a healthier and fitter nation and reinforces the vision of the Fit India movement," he said in a release.

"I would encourage each and every one of you to participate from the safety & security of your own surroundings." Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, "Over the years, the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon has become an integral part of Delhi's sporting calendar and an enduring symbol of sporting excellence, philanthropy, health & fitness. "To watch the finest runners in the world compete on our home ground, will certainly be a boost for the citizens of Delhi and across India. That along with the thousands of amateur runners who participate in this event give us a great opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate the joy of running." The ADHM is being supported by the Sports Ministry, the Delhi government, Sports Authority of India and Athletics Federation of India.

For this edition, the amateur participants will have the option of running through the race week of November 25 to 29 using ADHM App. A participant would be allowed to run and complete his run any time in this time frame depending on his convenience. This specialized event App will be launched exclusively with an array of features, including timing and distance tracker, for an enhanced running experience.

Registrations for all race categories of Half Marathon, 10Km, Great Delhi Run (5km) will commence on Friday at 7.00 pm and stay open until November 27 on the event website, airteldelhihalfmarathon.procam.in..

