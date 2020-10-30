Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chris Gayle becomes first player to smash 1000 sixes in T20 cricket

Swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first player to smash 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket. Gayle achieved the feat against Rajasthan Royals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 30-10-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 22:00 IST
Chris Gayle becomes first player to smash 1000 sixes in T20 cricket
KXIP's Chris Gayle (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first player to smash 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket. Gayle achieved the feat against Rajasthan Royals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. He played a knock of 99 of 63 including eight sixes and six fours. The 'Universe Boss' was seven sixes away from the milestone figure in the shortest format of the game. Playing in his 409th game, Gayle smashed his 1,000th six.

The West Indian is leading the chart for the maximum sixes in the T20s. Kieron Pollard is in second place with 690 sixes in 524 games while former Kiwi attacking batsman Brendon McCullum is in third place with 485 sixes in 370 matches. Rohit Sharma is the only Indian batsman in the top-10 with 376 sixes in 337 games. Gayle's gutsy knock and a cameo by Nicholas Pooran powered KXIP to 185 runs.

KXIP smashed 14 runs both in the 18th and 19th over respectively. Meanwhile, Pooran scored 22 runs off 10 balls.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

The Expendables 4 cast, release updates, what we know more on recent developments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Software engineer goes missing, Ghaziabad police register abduction case

The Sihani Gate police registered a case of abduction after a software engineer went missing three days ago, an official said on Friday. According to police, Prag Ghosh 46, a resident of Palm Court Society in Raj Nagar extension, had gone m...

Revocation of Kamal Nath's star campaigner status: Cong to move SC

The Congress on Friday said it will move the Supreme Court against the Election Commissions decision to revoke the star campaigner status of its senior leader Kamal Nath ahead of November 3 bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. Reacting to the develop...

European shares slide on the week as lockdowns dull recovery hopes

Some strong earnings helped European stocks end higher on Friday, but they posted their sharpest weekly and monthly declines since a brutal selloff in March, as a new round of coronavirus lockdowns dampened prospects for a sustained economi...

Reliance Retail pre-tax profit falls 13.77 pc to Rs 2,009 cr in Sept quarter

Reliance Retail on Friday reported a 13.77 per cent fall in its pre-tax profit to Rs 2,009 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd RIL had posted a pre-tax profit, or Ebitda earnings before...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020