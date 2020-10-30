Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Gymnastics-Hernandez eyes Olympic comeback after years of turmoil

Laurie Hernandez is determined not be defined by the mental abuse she suffered under her former coach and having relocated from New Jersey to California, the American gymnast is hoping the fresh start will allow her to win more Olympic medals.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 22:30 IST
INTERVIEW-Gymnastics-Hernandez eyes Olympic comeback after years of turmoil

Laurie Hernandez is determined not be defined by the mental abuse she suffered under her former coach and having relocated from New Jersey to California, the American gymnast is hoping the fresh start will allow her to win more Olympic medals. After winning two medals at the 2016 Rio Games, Hernandez opted to take a break from the sport that had dominated her young life. But two years into her hiatus, she realised the psychological abuse she had faced from coach Maggie Haney had nothing to do with gymnastics.

"I don't hate the sport and I didn't hate the sport," Hernandez told Reuters. "I didn't like the environment that I was in." Hernandez went public in April, describing on social media how Haney humiliated her, commented on her weight and made her train despite multiple injuries. Due to the abuse, Hernandez developed an eating disorder.

Hernandez testified against Haney at a USA Gymnastics hearing that led to the coach being suspended for eight years by the sport's American governing body. "It was really difficult, especially during an Olympic year and trying to train for a really big competition," said Hernandez, 20. "Pushing (yourself) to a physical limit and then also mentally having to go back and talk about it."

Hernandez, who won silver on the balance beam and gold in the team competition in Rio, said the ban marked a major step toward addressing psychologically abusive behaviour in the sport. "We're in 2020 and we can't treat people like we used to a couple of decades ago," Hernandez said. "The times are changing, and it's time to be really respectful to everybody -- especially when it comes to kids."

Separately, USA Gymnastics has also been rocked by a sexual abuse scandal involving former team doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison after hundreds of women testified against him. NEW ENVIRONMENT

During her time away from gymnastics, Hernandez travelled, competed in Dancing with the Stars and wrote a children's book. Now back in training, she advocates for mental health. She was also featured in "Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women's Gymnastics," a documentary series about the lives of elite gymnasts launched on YouTube last month.

When away from the sport, Hernandez knew she needed to make drastic changes in order to return. In 2018 she moved to California from her native New Jersey to train with different coaches. "I want to make the Olympic team. That's the reason why I'm back," she said. "But the most important part for me is that I'm feeling safe and that I'm loving what I do." With the Tokyo Olympics postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hernandez has had more time to hone her technique and upgrade her routines.

"Because the Olympics were delayed, it's going to be that much sweeter," she said. "I think a lot of people across the globe are just so excited to see what we can achieve and get back out there. It's going to be great." (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

The Expendables 4 cast, release updates, what we know more on recent developments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Software engineer goes missing, Ghaziabad police register abduction case

The Sihani Gate police registered a case of abduction after a software engineer went missing three days ago, an official said on Friday. According to police, Prag Ghosh 46, a resident of Palm Court Society in Raj Nagar extension, had gone m...

Revocation of Kamal Nath's star campaigner status: Cong to move SC

The Congress on Friday said it will move the Supreme Court against the Election Commissions decision to revoke the star campaigner status of its senior leader Kamal Nath ahead of November 3 bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. Reacting to the develop...

European shares slide on the week as lockdowns dull recovery hopes

Some strong earnings helped European stocks end higher on Friday, but they posted their sharpest weekly and monthly declines since a brutal selloff in March, as a new round of coronavirus lockdowns dampened prospects for a sustained economi...

Reliance Retail pre-tax profit falls 13.77 pc to Rs 2,009 cr in Sept quarter

Reliance Retail on Friday reported a 13.77 per cent fall in its pre-tax profit to Rs 2,009 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd RIL had posted a pre-tax profit, or Ebitda earnings before...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020