Cricket-Gayle becomes first batsman to hit 1,000 T20 sixes

Chris Gayle may have missed out on yet another Twenty20 ton on Friday when he was dismissed for 99 but he wrote his name into the history books when he became the first player to smash 1,000 T20 sixes.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 22:50 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@henrygayle)

Chris Gayle may have missed out on yet another Twenty20 ton on Friday when he was dismissed for 99 but he wrote his name into the history books when he became the first player to smash 1,000 T20 sixes. The fearless, free-scoring West Indies batsman, 41, is the only player to amass more than 13,000 T20 runs in a little over 400 matches.

Usually an opening batsman, Gayle walked in with the Kings XI Punjab one-down and smashed 99 off 63 balls with eight sixes, which took his tally to 1,001 sixes. However, he was bowled by Rajasthan Royals' fast bowler Jofra Archer as he looked to complete his 23rd T20 century.

Gayle's T20 domination is underlined by the fact that the next best six-hitting batsman is compatriot Kieron Pollard, who has cleared the boundary ropes 690 times in over 450 innings.

