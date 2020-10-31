Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Wolff preparing the way for eventual successor at Mercedes

Mercedes have won 10 of 12 races this season, and started every one on pole position.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 01:09 IST
Motor racing-Wolff preparing the way for eventual successor at Mercedes

Mercedes are set to become the first team to win seven Formula One constructors' titles in a row on Sunday but success is taking a toll.

Team boss Toto Wolff spoke of succession planning at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Friday, and acknowledged he could hand over the baton in the not too distant future for someone else to run with. "I’ve spent quite some time thinking about it and also involving the leadership within MGP (Mercedes GP) and we haven’t identified the structure for the future so I can’t tell you if it’s a year, two or three," he said when asked for a time frame.

Wolff referred to a previous "great handover of responsibilities" on the technical side as an example of how to retain knowhow and leadership while avoiding a bottleneck of talent. "Looking forward into the next few years it would very much make me proud to see a team principal coming up and taking over from me and doing a better job than I could have done at that time," said Wolff.

"This is a really interesting project for me and I don’t feel I would let the team down, I’m a shareholder and I will stay with the team." The Austrian said he and Mercedes' parent company Daimler had agreed on him staying in a different function such as CEO or chairman.

"Daimler has very much given me the choice but before me transitioning into a new role, I need to make sure that somebody else is doing the 23 races and I can enjoy myself in front of a Zoom screen," said Wolff. Mercedes have won 10 of 12 races this season, and started every one on pole position. They are 209 points clear of second-placed Red Bull with 176 points to be won after Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton is also heading for his seventh drivers' title, but cannot yet clinch that. The Briton has yet to agree a contract beyond this year, with Wolff saying he expected talks to start after the titles were decided.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Magufuli wins re-election in Tanzania, says electoral commission

Tanzanias President John Magufuli has won the presidential election, the National Electoral Commission said on Friday, a contest that has been dismissed by the opposition as a travesty due to widespread irregularities.The U.S. Assistant Sec...

El Salvador landslide kills 6; 35 missing

At least six people were killed and 35 were missing after a landslide during torrential rains in El Salvador, civil defense officials said Friday. The slide occurred Thursday night when earth from the upper part of the San Salvador volcano ...

Actress Lori Loughlin starts prison term for role in college admissions scandal

Full House actress Lori Loughlin began a two-month prison sentence for her role in a vast college admissions fraud scheme to help her daughters gain entry into a top U.S. university, a prison official said on Friday.Loughlin, 56, reported t...

Mexico City says tougher coronavirus curbs could be needed by next week

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday said the capital could next week impose tougher restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus if the number of people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 rises further in the coming days. If...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020