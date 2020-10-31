Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Billionaire Steve Cohen's purchase of New York Mets gets approval from MLB owners

Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Friday that the owners of the Major League Clubs have voted in favor of the sale of the New York Mets to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The 64-year-old Cohen, who is a New York native and a lifelong Mets fan, signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the New York Mets baseball team in September. Timberwolves' Beasley facing felony charges

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is facing felony charges that stem from an alleged assault-rifle pointing incident outside his home. Beasley, 23, has been charged with threat of violence/reckless disregard as well as fifth degree drug possession. Each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Maple Leafs sign F Anderson to three-year extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Joey Anderson to a three-year contract extension Friday. The signing is a two-way contract for the first two years and carries an NHL average annual value of $750,000. Galaxy part ways with head coach Schelotto

LA Galaxy have parted ways with head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto as the club sit last in the Western Conference with three games left in the 2020 campaign, the Major League Soccer (MLS) team said on Thursday. The former Boca Juniors coach joined MLS's most successful club in January 2019 and led them to a 21-26-6 record, including 5-11-3 during the 2020 regular season. Zverev denies ex-girlfiend's abuse accusations

U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev denied accusations that he abused former girlfriend Olga Sharypova. The 23-year-old Sharypova alleges that Zverev tried to strangle her with a pillow and slammed her head into the wall in a New York hotel room in August of 2019 shortly before the start of the U.S. Open. She said she fled the room barefoot and in fear for her life. Top two seeds Djokovic, Thiem ousted in Vienna Open quarters

World number one Novak Djokovic and U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem crashed out of the Vienna Open in the quarter-finals on Friday, with both top seeds beaten in straight sets by Lorenzo Sonego and Andrey Rublev respectively. Djokovic, who had a 39-2 record this year, failed to convert a single break point in a 6-2 6-1 loss while Sonego broke the Serb five times for the biggest win of his career. Tigers name Hinch manager

The Detroit Tigers named A.J. Hinch as the 39th manager in franchise history on Friday, just days after his one-year suspension ended for his role in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. Hinch, 46, agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with the Tigers and replaces Ron Gardenhire, who retired in mid-September. Hernandez eyes Olympic comeback after years of turmoil

Laurie Hernandez is determined not be defined by the mental abuse she suffered under her former coach and having relocated from New Jersey to California, the American gymnast is hoping the fresh start will allow her to win more Olympic medals. After winning two medals at the 2016 Rio Games, Hernandez opted to take a break from the sport that had dominated her young life. But two years into her hiatus, she realised the psychological abuse she had faced from coach Maggie Haney had nothing to do with gymnastics. Armour, Clark share lead after wind-rattled second round at Bermuda

Americans Ryan Armour and Wyndham Clark were tied at the top of the Bermuda Championship leaderboard on Friday, playing the second round through rough and roaring winds that rattled flagsticks - and some competitors. On the hunt for his first PGA Tour title, the 26-year-old Clark drained a 35-foot-long putt for an eagle at the par-five second. However, he stumbled with back-to-back bogeys on the seventh and eighth. He redeemed himself with three birdies on the back nine for a three-under-par 68. Ravens, Stanley agree to five-year extension

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley agreed to a five-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. The team announced the deal which reports pegged at a $98.75 million total value with a $22.5 million signing bonus.