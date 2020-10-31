Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sailing-America's Cup holders Team NZ to appeal course changes

"The defender will now refer the dispute to the Arbitration Panel requesting a formal mediation of the issue." The independent panel said in its ruling that Auckland's Harbourmaster had deemed the two courses suitable only for races in the final of the Challenger Series and the America's Cup itself.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 31-10-2020 06:22 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 06:22 IST
Sailing-America's Cup holders Team NZ to appeal course changes

America's Cup defenders Team New Zealand will appeal an independent arbitration panel decision that will limit fans' ability to watch next year's races from Auckland's waterfront. The panel earlier this month effectively cancelled the use of two of the five proposed race courses, which were closest to Auckland's waterfront and allowed land-based spectators to watch the AC75 foiling monohulls compete.

TNZ said on Saturday they had tabled a proposal to all three challenging syndicates -- Italy's Luna Rossa, Britain's Team INEOS UK and American Magic from the United States -- which would allow the courses to be reinstated. "That proposal made it clear that the defender would not sail in the area defined as Course B&C on the race days when the challengers couldn't race there to eliminate any extra sailing time or perceived advantage the defender might have," TNZ said.

"Luna Rossa, without specified reasoning have sadly rejected this proposal saying only that the defender's proposal is far from fair and is not acceptable. "The defender will now refer the dispute to the Arbitration Panel requesting a formal mediation of the issue."

The independent panel said in its ruling that Auckland's Harbourmaster had deemed the two courses suitable only for races in the final of the Challenger Series and the America's Cup itself. All three challenging syndicates argued that only courses available for the entirety of the regatta should be used.

The New Zealand Herald reported earlier this week that Auckland Mayor Phil Goff attempted to mediate a resolution and urged the syndicates "collectively to do whatever you can to resolve the issues which have led to this outcome".

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: US turning away asylum-seekers at border is flawed

The head of the Department of Homeland Security ordered border agents to stop asylum-seekers from stepping on US soil at official crossings with Mexico in 2018, undercutting public statements at the time that they were welcome to do so, acc...

Joe Biden is corrupt career politician; betrayed America for last 47 years: Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of being a corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betrayed the Americans for the last 47 years. Addressing a rally in Rochster in M...

Two-time World Cup winner Rapinoe, WNBA champ Bird announce engagement

Two-time soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird are getting hitched.The sports power couple announced their engagement with a photo posted to Birds Instagram account on Friday and a representative for Rapin...

New Orleans Police: 2 officers 'ambushed' in French Quarter

A suspect is in custody after two New Orleans police officers were shot Friday in the citys French Quarter in what the police chief described as an ambush. The officers were on routine patrol in the popular tourist area when they were amb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020