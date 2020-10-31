Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wahab, Shaheen were outstanding at the death for us, says Babar Azam

After registering a 26-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hailed the death bowling skills of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz.

ANI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:18 IST
Wahab, Shaheen were outstanding at the death for us, says Babar Azam
Shaheen Shah Afridi in action against Zimbabwe (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a 26-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hailed the death bowling skills of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz. Zimbabwe failed to chase down the target of 282 after being bowled out for 255. Taylor played a knock of 112 runs, while for Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi returned with the figures of 5-49.

"Shaheen Shah gave us an outstanding start, and at the finish, he was brilliant alongside Wahab Riaz at the death. I had a great belief in him because I know his qualities. Wahab Riaz is very experienced, but Shaheen is building up experience as well, now. That reassured me even when Zimbabwe were in a really strong position. That faith was vindicated in the way he finished the game off," ESPNCricinfo quoted Azam as saying. Zimbabwe needed 88 runs off the final ten overs to win the match with six wickets in hand. At that time, Shaheen came into the attack and he changed the game for Pakistan. Shaheen was fully supported by Wahab Riaz at the other end, and the left-arm seamer also took four wickets.

Earlier, Haris Sohail and Imam-ul-Haq scored half-centuries for Pakistan as the side posted a total of 281/8 in the allotted fifty overs. In the end, Imad Wasim also played a knock of 34 runs off just 26 balls to take Pakistan's score past the 280-run mark. Azam did not have a good outing with the bat in hand as he was able to score just 19 runs.

"When we started the innings the wicket was a bit two-paced. Some balls came on to the bat really nicely but others didn't. That puts you in doubt and a bit more hesitant to play your shots. I tried to remain positive but it was quite a tricky wicket to get set on, and that makes it challenging for the new batsmen," said Azam. "The way we started was unfortunately not up to our expectations. But we were playing ODI cricket after a year and we were all a little rusty, and there are better performances to follow from us," he added.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe will now lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, November 1. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for rape bid on 4-year-old in UP's Hamirpur

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to rape a four-year-old girl here, police saidAccording to Kotwali SHO Vikramjeet Singh, the girls father alleged that Ramkaran, who runs a motorcycle repair shop, took his...

'Hocus Pocus' cast reunite for Bette Midler's annual Hulaween benefit

The cast of Hocus Pocus reunited to raise funds at an annual Hulaween benefit for the New York Restoration Project. The non-profit project is founded by Bette Midler, one of the actors starring in the film, that aims to create a greener and...

'Hocus Pocus' cast reunite for Bette Midler's annual Hulaween benefit

The cast of Hocus Pocus reunited to raise funds at an annual Hulaween benefit for the New York Restoration Project. The non-profit project is founded by Bette Midler, one of the actors starring in the film, that aims to create a greener and...

Goa committee begins work on reviving sugarcane sector

A recently formed committee to look into issues of sugarcane farmers in Goa will work towards encouraging increase in cultivation to bring back the sectors glory years, its chief said on Saturday. The Goa government this week set up a 23-me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020