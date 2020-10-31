Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's death bowling took game away from us, says Brendan Taylor

After stumbling to a 26-run loss against Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series, Zimbabwe's wicket-keeper batsman Brendan Taylor said that the death bowling skills of the opponent team took the game away from them.

ANI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:26 IST
Pakistan's death bowling took game away from us, says Brendan Taylor
Zimbabwe's wicket-keeper batsman Brendan Taylor (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After stumbling to a 26-run loss against Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series, Zimbabwe's wicket-keeper batsman Brendan Taylor said that the death bowling skills of the opponent team took the game away from them. Zimbabwe failed to chase down the target of 282 after being bowled out for 255. Taylor played a knock of 112 runs, while for Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi returned with the figures of 5-49.

Taylor was adjudged as 'Man of the Match', however, the Zimbabwe batsman said that Shaheen Shah Afridi should have been given the award for his five-wicket haul. "I feel very lucky to get this Man-of-the-match award as I feel Shaheen [Afridi] should have got it. You are up against a very skillful attack at the death and they were too good at the end. It was that skill level at the death that took it away from us," ESPNCricinfo quoted Taylor as saying.

Zimbabwe needed 88 runs off the final ten overs to win the match with six wickets in hand. At that time, Shaheen came into the attack and he changed the game for Pakistan. Shaheen was fully supported by Wahab Riaz at the other end, and the left-arm seamer also took four wickets.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe will now lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, November 1. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for rape bid on 4-year-old in UP's Hamirpur

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to rape a four-year-old girl here, police saidAccording to Kotwali SHO Vikramjeet Singh, the girls father alleged that Ramkaran, who runs a motorcycle repair shop, took his...

'Hocus Pocus' cast reunite for Bette Midler's annual Hulaween benefit

The cast of Hocus Pocus reunited to raise funds at an annual Hulaween benefit for the New York Restoration Project. The non-profit project is founded by Bette Midler, one of the actors starring in the film, that aims to create a greener and...

'Hocus Pocus' cast reunite for Bette Midler's annual Hulaween benefit

The cast of Hocus Pocus reunited to raise funds at an annual Hulaween benefit for the New York Restoration Project. The non-profit project is founded by Bette Midler, one of the actors starring in the film, that aims to create a greener and...

Goa committee begins work on reviving sugarcane sector

A recently formed committee to look into issues of sugarcane farmers in Goa will work towards encouraging increase in cultivation to bring back the sectors glory years, its chief said on Saturday. The Goa government this week set up a 23-me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020