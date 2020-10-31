Pakistan's death bowling took game away from us, says Brendan Taylor

After stumbling to a 26-run loss against Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series, Zimbabwe's wicket-keeper batsman Brendan Taylor said that the death bowling skills of the opponent team took the game away from them. Zimbabwe failed to chase down the target of 282 after being bowled out for 255. Taylor played a knock of 112 runs, while for Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi returned with the figures of 5-49.

Taylor was adjudged as 'Man of the Match', however, the Zimbabwe batsman said that Shaheen Shah Afridi should have been given the award for his five-wicket haul. "I feel very lucky to get this Man-of-the-match award as I feel Shaheen [Afridi] should have got it. You are up against a very skillful attack at the death and they were too good at the end. It was that skill level at the death that took it away from us," ESPNCricinfo quoted Taylor as saying.

Zimbabwe needed 88 runs off the final ten overs to win the match with six wickets in hand. At that time, Shaheen came into the attack and he changed the game for Pakistan. Shaheen was fully supported by Wahab Riaz at the other end, and the left-arm seamer also took four wickets.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe will now lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, November 1. (ANI)