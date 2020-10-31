Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Not worried about purple cap, important MI wins, says Bumrah

Top-ranked Mumbai Indians (MI) once again showed why they are sitting pretty at the top of the table as they restricted Delhi Capitals (DC) to 110/9 in their 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 31-10-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 17:47 IST
IPL 13: Not worried about purple cap, important MI wins, says Bumrah
Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: BCCI/ IPL) . Image Credit: ANI

Top-ranked Mumbai Indians (MI) once again showed why they are sitting pretty at the top of the table as they restricted Delhi Capitals (DC) to 110/9 in their 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. In what was expected to be a thrilling contest, DC decided to change their opening combination again and went in with the low on form Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan and dropped the experienced Ajinkya Rahane for the big game. The move did not pay off as Shaw was dismissed for just 10 while Dhawan failed to bother the scorers.

It was a Mumbai Indians show from there on as the MI pace-bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah (3/17), Trent Boult (3/21) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (1/14) just did not let the DC batsmen settle down. Bumrah said that it was a good day in the office for the defending champions as he eclipsed Kagiso Rabada at the top of the wicket-takers' list and earned the purple cap as well.

"Not a bad day, a hot afternoon here, we had to travel a lot, trying to be clear in what I wanted to do, and wanted to do well," he told the host broadcasters during the mid innings break. On getting the purple cap, the pacer said that the team winning is more important. "Not worried about the purple cap, it is important that the team wins," he pointed.

Bumrah has bowled with the new ball as well as first change this season. And on Saturday, he bowled second change. Asked about the timing, Bumrah said he was happy to bowl at any time. "I am ready to bowl anytime during the 20 overs, I like the challenges and it always keeps me in the game," he smiled. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UKs Johnson considering new national lockdown for England mediaBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering imposing a new month-long national lockdown in England next week after s...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90 British mediaScottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British a...

Simona Halep tests positive for coronavirus

World number two and two-time Grand Slam Singles Champion Simona Halep on Saturday said that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. Romanian player with mild symptoms is self-isolating at home.Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know tha...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. UKs Johnson considering new national lockdown for England mediaBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering imposing a new month-long national lockdown in England next week after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020