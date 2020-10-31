KSCA to resume conditioning camp for senior, U-23 team from November 4

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Saturday announced that it would be resuming conditioning camp for its senior and U-23 team from November 4 amid the COVID-19 outbreak. All the activities will resume with all the neccessary precautions and standard operating procedure (SoP) in place, said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the official spokesperson and treasurer of KSCA.

In June, the KSCA had announced that Group I-I and II Division league and Under-19 and Under-16 inter-club tournaments will be played in the 50-over format for the 2020-21 season. The body had also said that Dr Thimmappiah Memorial all-India tournament and Karnataka Premier League will be considered later depending on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) calendar and availability of the window.

The KSCA had also decided to keep a close watch on a real-time basis at the ground level situation and probable coronavirus impact on the cricketing activities. (ANI)