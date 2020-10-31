Left Menu
IPL 13: Bumrah wanted to bowl in powerplay, I kept delaying him, says Pollard

After registering a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians' skipper Kieron Pollard on Saturday said that pacer Jasprit Bumrah wanted to bowl in the powerplay, but he decided to introduce him late in the attack keeping the pitch in mind.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 31-10-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 19:01 IST
Mumbai Indians in action against Delhi Capitals (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians' skipper Kieron Pollard on Saturday said that pacer Jasprit Bumrah wanted to bowl in the powerplay, but he decided to introduce him late in the attack keeping the pitch in mind. Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock played knocks of 72 and 26 respectively as the Pollard-led side comfortably chased down the target of 111 with nine wickets in hand and 34 balls to spare here at the Dubai International Stadium.

With this win, Mumbai have consolidated their position at the top of the table with 18 points from 13 matches. "Ishan has gotten better in every game, and once he gets going, he's hard to get rid of. He didn't even start, Ishan, in the playing XI, came to No. 4 and then came out to open and just blew us away. Rohit is getting better and hopefully, he will be back soon. We need to play another couple of good games and get to the finals of IPL 13. Bumrah wanted to bowl in powerplay, I kept delaying him. This is not supposed to be our year (even number), but it's been working for us so far," Pollard told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Trent Boult took seven wickets among them as Mumbai Indians restricted Delhi Capitals to 110/9 in the allotted twenty overs. Both Bumrah and Boult scalped three wickets each. For Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played knocks of 25 and 21 respectively.

"Bumrah with the new ball, I kept delaying him, and in this kind of track, it was more useful to bowl him in the middle. He kept looking at me, and wanted to bowl in the powerplay. We wanted to bowl spinners in the powerplay with some grip on offer," said Pollard. Mumbai Indians will next lock horns against SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, November 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

