Irfan Pathan joins Kandy franchise in LPL

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Sunday said he will play in the Lanka Premier League for Kandy Tuskers franchise. The Kandy-based team has West Indies legend Chris Gayle, local star Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep and England right-arm fast bowler Liam Plunkett among others.

Former Sri Lanka captain Hashan Tillakaratne is also a part of the Kandy Tuskers coaching staff. The 36-year-old Pathan, who retired from all forms of cricket earlier this year after playing 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, said he was looking forward to the T20 tournament.

"I am extremely excited to be part of the Kandy franchisee in LPL. We have some exciting names in the team and I am looking forward for the experience,” the Baroda-based Pathan was quoted as saying in a statement issued by LPL. Kandy franchise owner Sohail Khan said, "Irfan’s inclusion will not only add to the firepower of the squad but his experience will be a huge asset to the team." The LPL is scheduled to be played from November 21 to December 13 at two venues -- Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.