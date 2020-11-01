Left Menu
We acted bit too casually: Muller on Bayern Munich's 'laboured victory' over Koln

ANI | Cologne | Updated: 01-11-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 13:13 IST
Thomas Muller (Photo/ Bayern Munich Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

"It was a laboured victory. Especially because we, unfortunately, missed the chance to score the third goal at the beginning of the second half. Then anything could have happened until the final whistle," the club's official website quoted Muller as saying. "It wasn't a glitzy or glamorous performance. We'll take it as it is. We certainly too often lost the ball carelessly and acted a bit too casually during the game. Koln lay deep a lot," he added.

Muller scored the opening goal of the match after successfully converting a penalty in the 13th minute. Serge Gnabry then added another goal to Bayern Munich's tally in the 45+1st minute. Muller feels that the club could have been a bit more clinical during the game.

"They did that well. Nevertheless, we could have been a bit more clinical in a couple of situations and got at goal more. The passion was there to take the victory with us. Not criticising ourselves, but we've definitely been better," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Bayern forward Serge Gnabry tests positive for coronavirus

