Lampard happy as Chelsea deliver 'very complete performance' to defeat Burnley

After securing a win over Burnley, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard expressed elation and said his side delivered a "very complete performance".

ANI | Burnley | Updated: 01-11-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 14:18 IST
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

After securing a win over Burnley, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard expressed elation and said his side delivered a "very complete performance". Chelsea defeated Burnley 3-0 in the Premier League here on Saturday.

"I thought it was a very complete performance. They make it very difficult for you and you know you have to defend your box well, be very strong on first and second boxes. I wanted that to be one focus and the other focus to be how we keep developing on the ball," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying. "That's what really pleased me today - some of the passing and movement in the team from minute one until the end of the game was very good and it feels like a nice step forward," he added.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech, Kurt Zouma, and Timo Werner did the damage, while Edouard Mendy kept a clean sheet as Chelsea secured three points comfortably. Lampard is also pleased with the clean sheet and said it is a great sign of a spine in the team.

"The clean sheets are a great sign of a spine in the team. Thiago Silva and Edu Mendy have massively helped that but so has the mentality of the group with the way we're defending. I'm not going to jump up and down after a win like this but it was a really positive day," he said. (ANI)

