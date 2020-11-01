Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jio named title sponsor of Women's T20 Challenge

"We hope the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge will inspire more young girls to take up the sport and give parents the confidence that playing cricket is a great career opportunity for their daughters," said Ganguly in a BCCI statement. Three teams -- Velocity, Supernovas and Trailblazers -- will play each other once to decide the finalists on November 9, a day before the IPL final.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-11-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 16:45 IST
Jio named title sponsor of Women's T20 Challenge

The BCCI on Sunday announced Jio as the title sponsor of the Women's T20 Challenge, to be held in Sharjah from November 4 to 9. There were serious doubts over the exhibition games being held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic until BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed in August that it will be played alongside the IPL play-offs like usual. "We hope the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge will inspire more young girls to take up the sport and give parents the confidence that playing cricket is a great career opportunity for their daughters," said Ganguly in a BCCI statement.

Three teams -- Velocity, Supernovas and Trailblazers -- will play each other once to decide the finalists on November 9, a day before the IPL final. No Australians are taking part in the event as it is clashing with the Women's Big Bash but the event has attracted participation from countries including England, West Indies, Bangladesh and even Thailand. Indian players will be taking the field for the first time since the T20 World Cup in March.

Reliance Foundation's Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani, said: "Our aim is to ensure that we offer the best of infrastructure, training and rehab facilities to our girls. "Players like Anjum Chopra, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav are great role models. I wish them and every member of the Indian women’s squad even greater success and glory in their journey ahead." PTI KHS BS BS BS

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Dhoni confirms playing for Chennai in 2021 IPL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will return to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the next edition of the Indian Premier League, the former India captain confirmed on Sunday. The 39-year-old called time on an illustrious, trophy-laden career for the ...

Police, administration geared up to oversee polling on Nov 3: Bulandshar SSP

The Bulandshahr district officials along with police personnel are prepared for the Assembly by-election to be held here on November 3, a police official said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar S...

Donald Trump focused on feeding his ego, did not help anyone except himself: Obama

US President Donald Trump is focused on feeding his ego and has not shown any interest in helping anyone except himself, whereas his Democratic rival Joe Biden cares about the coronavirus pandemic and keeping your family safe, Barack Obama ...

At least five killed in Ivory Coast election clashes

At least five people were killed and many others wounded in election-day clashes in opposition strongholds in Ivory Coast, officials said on Sunday.Voting took place on Saturday with President Alassane Ouattara seeking a third term that his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020