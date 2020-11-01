Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Rituraj looks like a young Virat Kohli, says Faf du Plessis

After registering a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Faf du Plessis said that young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad looks like Virat Kohli in the array of shots he possesses.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 01-11-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 19:33 IST
IPL 13: Rituraj looks like a young Virat Kohli, says Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad in action against KXIP (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Faf du Plessis said that young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad looks like Virat Kohli in the array of shots he possesses. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

With this loss, KXIP has been knocked out of the playoff race. KL Rahul-led side has to settle with 12 points from 14 matches, while CSK also has the same number of points from as many matches. "It's been a disappointing season but we at least finished with three wins. [Gaikwad] Looks like a young Kohli doesn't he? What stands out for me is that he stands up to pressure. That's the quality you look for in young players to see if they get to the next level," Faf told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"I've told you this the other day - red wine is the term I use. I'm still loving it. I've got a lot of cricket left in me, at least five more years," he added. Earlier, Deepak Hooda played an unbeaten knock of 62 runs as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) posted a total of 153/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Deepak Hooda managed to hit some big shots in the final overs, and as a result, KXIP managed to post a total of more than the 150-run mark. For CSK, Lungi Ngidi scalped three wickets.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

'Saturday Night Live' ropes in Dave Chappelle for post-election episode

NBCs Saturday Night Live has roped in American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle as its host for the post-election episode. Chappelle will appear on the November 7 episode of the late-night sketch comedy series. According to Variety, the mus...

Jeonbuk wins K-League championship for record 8th time

Jeonbuk Motors made history on Sunday in South Korea by winning the K-League championship for a record eighth time with a 2-0 victory over Daegu FC. Two goals from Cho Gyu-sung also gave Jeonbuk the distinction of becoming the first club to...

Arbitration order against deal with RIL 'not binding', will resist any enforcement: Future Retail

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd on Sunday said Singapore arbitrators interim order against its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Mukesh Ambani -led RIL is not binding, and any attempt to enforce it will be resisted. Future Retail Ltd FRL, in a...

IPL 13: Not qualifying for playoffs hurts but lot for us to be proud of, says Rahul

After stumbling to a nine-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings CSK, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul on Sunday said it does hurt to not qualify for the playoffs, but also added that there is a lot to be proud of for the side. Ruturaj Gai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020