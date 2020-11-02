Left Menu
Wilson scores 2 as Newcastle upsets Everton 2-1 in EPL

Everton's high-scoring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was a largely isolated figure throughout the game as Newcastle's defense marked him out of the game, but he still managed to score his eighth goal of the season in stoppage time to give Everton hope.

Callum Wilson scored twice as Newcastle beat Everton 2-1 in the English Premier League to extend Everton's dip in form following a strong start to the season. Everton went into the game second only to Liverpool in the standings but has now lost two league games in a row.

Wilson won a penalty when he was fouled at a corner by Andre Gomes and stepped up to convert the 56th-minute spot kick. Gomes appeared to injure himself while giving away the penalty with a clumsy attempted clearance and was soon substituted. Wilson then combined with his former Bournemouth teammate Ryan Fraser to score the second as Fraser sped down the left flank on a counter-attack before crossing for Wilson to tap in.

Wilson has scored six goals in seven EPL appearances for Newcastle since he was signed from Bournemouth in the summer. That's only two fewer than he managed in all of last season as Bournemouth was relegated. Everton's high-scoring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was a largely isolated figure throughout the game as Newcastle's defense marked him out of the game, but he still managed to score his eighth goal of the season in stoppage time to give Everton hope. Alex Iwobi's low cross took a deflection, allowing Calvert-Lewin a simple finish from close range.

Robin Olsen made his EPL debut in goal for Everton as regular keeper Jordan Pickford was rested. The Swede, on loan from Roma, went up for a stoppage-time corner and unsuccessfully challenged opposing keeper Karl Darlow for the ball. AP BS BS.

