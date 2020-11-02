Lahiri misses Top-10, ends T-11 at Bermuda Championship

Left Menu
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri was left to rue small errors as he missed out on a top-10 finish, signing off Tied-11th with a four-under 67 in the final round of the Bermuda Championship here.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 02-11-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 12:17 IST
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri was left to rue small errors as he missed out on a top-10 finish, signing off Tied-11th with a four-under 67 in the final round of the Bermuda Championship here. Lahiri tied for most birdies made this week, but he also gave away a lot of bogeys, including a double bogey on the third day.

On the brighter side, this season he has made the cut in each of his four starts with one Top-10, a T-11 and two other Top-40 finishes. An extra birdie or one more par saved would have seen him inside Top-10 for the second time in the new season.

The former Asian Tour No. 1 totalled 10-under 274 and finished T-11th alongside another Asian Tour topper, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who shot three-under 68 at Port Royal. "I am happy with the consistency this week. I made too many small errors on and around the greens that added up to hurt me enough. Disappointed not to finish in the top-10," said Lahiri, whose last global win came in his home country at the Hero Indian Open in 2015.

"It has been a while, but I am feeling better with each start." Starting the final round four off the pace, Lahiri struck birdies on hole nos.2, 4 and 7 but dropped a bogey on the ninth. He made par over the next five holes before closing with three birdies in his last four holes which included a second bogey of the round on hole no.16.

"I feel like the game is getting more rounded with every passing week. The biggest challenge and disappointment is not being able to play events and as of now, I'm not in the field for any of the remaining events on the Schedule (for this year). "I may try to Monday qualify for Sea Island (the RSM Classic in three weeks' time)," he said.

Brian Gay, 48, claimed his fifth PGA TOUR victory with a playoff win over Wyndham Clark as he ended a winless streak since 2013. Gay and Clark ended the week on 15-under 269. Gay had missed the cut in nine of his last 11 tournaments. Gay came back from a three-shot deficit on the back nine. He birdied the 18th hole for a 7-under 64 to finish in a tie with Wyndham Clark.

Gay then beat Clark on the first extra hole with a 12-foot birdie putt in the Bermuda Championship..

