ITBP commandant Ajay Kumar Singh wins 'Fit India Walkathon'

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) commandant Ajay Kumar Singh on Monday finished first by completing the 200-km long 'Fit India Walkathon' organised by ITBP from Nathuwala. The commandant finished the Walkathon in 43 hours and 31 minutes.

The three-day event in which jawans and personnel of various central armed police forces (CAPFs) are participating was flagged off by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on October 31. DG ITBP SS Deswal and more than 110 CAPF and police officials also participated in the three-day Fit India event.

SS Deswal completed the 200 kms walkathon Fit India Mission in 49 hours and 17 minutes. The walkathon march continued day and night and passed through the dunes of the Thar desert in the area located along the India-Pakistan border.

Apart from ITBP, the march also has the representation of officials of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Rapid Action Force (RAF), Assam Rifles and National Security Guard (NSF). 'Fit India Walkathon' aims to create awareness about fit and healthy lifestyle in India and comes on the heels of the recently concluded 'Fit India Freedom Run' that saw the participation of over 6.5 crore people across India.