Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

HUMMELS CONCERNS Mats Hummels scored both Borussia Dortmund's goals in Saturday's 2-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld but the defender is racing to be fit for their Champions League match at Club Brugge on Wednesday after leaving the pitch clutching his thigh. Hummels said his thigh muscle had "pulled a bit" and it would be touch and go whether he plays against Brugge. Julian Brandt had no concerns about his team mate, however. "He will make it. He heals easily," Brandt said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:21 IST
Dortmund, who also have top striker Erling Haaland nursing a minor knee problem, sit third in Group F on three points, a point behind the Belgians. The top two from the group advance to the knockout stage. HERTHA RUN

Hertha Berlin ended a four-game losing run with a 1-1 draw against VfL Wolfsburg but hovering two points above the relegation zone is a world away from investor Lars Windhorst's vision of the club as a domestic and European powerhouse. With the latest 100 million euros ($116.25 million)investment expected to be received in the coming days, Windhorst had last year announced his plans to create a "big-city club".

But Bruno Labbadia's players still have work to do even to stay in the top division. "We are obviously not satisfied with our points haul," Labbadia said. "But we can evaluate the situation. I am convinced from my experience that if we stick with it, as we have been doing, we will start getting the points."

MUELLER RECORD Since being dumped from the German national team in 2019, Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller has gone from strength to strength, and on Sunday he equalled Oliver Kahn's club record for most Bundesliga wins (260) while also scoring his fourth goal of the season.

The 31-year-old has also set up four league goals and calls to see him back in the national team are growing louder. "He coaches the team on the pitch," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said. "He is at the heart of our game and very important. He pushes his team mates. I am satisfied and in a way he is the coach's extended arm on the pitch." ($1 = 0.8602 euros)

