Andhra construction giants Venkata Rama Constructions to field a team in Indian National Rally Championship

Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship is gearing up for the new season in a grand avatar and after announcing its association with Yokohama Tyres, have now joined hands with Sri Sai Venkata Rama Constructions who will be fielding a team for this year's competition. Owned by Nutulapati Mallikharjuna Rao, Venkata Rama Constructions, giants from Andhra Pradesh will become the first real estate company to own a team in INRC and shall field a team comprising of last season's INRC overall second runner-up and INRC 2 champion Bikku Babu of Kerala, Dhruva Chandrashekar of Bengaluru and Aditya Thakur of Himachal Pradesh.

They will be rolling under the banner 'Team Nutulapati'. "It is indeed a great sign for INRC as well as for the overall motorsports scene of the country that apart from car and tyre companies, others have started showing interest in the sports and investing their time and money into it," said Vamcy Merla, promoter of INRC in an official statement.

"We had promised to take INRC to a different level and we certainly are on the move. We are in talks with other big companies as well and very soon will announce new partners and teams," Merla added. Bikku Babu and Dhruva will be competing in the INRC 2 category, while Aditya will spearhead the team's challenge in the INRC 3 category.

All the drivers will be driving Volkswagen Polo and will be on MRF Rally Tyres. "We are very excited with this new venture as this is the first time that we are involved in sports in a big way. When we were presented with the opportunity to own a team, at first we were a little speculative," said Mallikharjuna.

"But after proper due diligence by our team, we decided to go ahead. We are confident of our chances in the season and with the kind of drivers we have at our disposal, we do fancy our chances," he added. INRC 2020 will begin on the 15th of next month in Arunachal and after two rounds in the scenic Northeastern State, it will move to South with three rounds in Coimbatore, Hampi and season-finale in Bengaluru. (ANI)