Kiren Rijiju inaugurates SAI Regional Centre in Zirakpur
During the event, Shri Rijiju congratulated the coaches and athletes who would be training at the new centre and said that once the COVID -19 situation is better he will personally visit the centre.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:00 IST
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju virtually inaugurated Sports Authority of India's (SAI) new Regional Centre in Zirakpur, Punjab today which will now act as one of the main SAI centres for the northern belt of India.
During the event, Shri Rijiju congratulated the coaches and athletes who would be training at the new centre and said that once the COVID -19 situation is better he will personally visit the centre.
"The northern belt of India covers a huge region, right from Jammu and Kashmir and Leh to Himachal Pradesh and we are doing a lot of development in this region with the aim of building world-class sporting facilities in India. This is being done especially keeping our young athletes in mind, who are the future of this country and will have a big role to play in making India a sporting nation."Shri Rijiju added.
The Zirakpur Regional Centre's administrative block has been built by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and several other sporting facilities will be added soon.
The virtual launch ceremony was attended by over 300 participants including Punjab Sports Director Shri DPS Kharbanda, Director General SAI, Shri Sandip Pradhan, Secretary SAI, Shri Rohit Bhardwaj, various SAI regional directors, coaches and athletes, among others.
(With Inputs from PIB)
ALSO READ
Kiren Rijiju meets Indian judokas ahead of Budapest Grand Slam
Sports minister Kiren Rijiju flags off 200 km long 'Fit India Walkathon' with ITBP
Kiren Rijiju, Vidyut Jammwal flag off 200-km long 'Fit India Walkathon'
Kiren Rijiju, Vidyut Jammwal to flag off 200km long 'Fit India Walkthon' with ITBP
Kiren Rijiju and Vidyut Jammwal to flag off 200-km long ‘Fit India Walkathon’