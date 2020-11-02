Left Menu
Development News Edition

I retire, not from game, but COVID-19 negativity and fear: posts Sindhu

World champion P V Sindhu created a stir on Monday by posting "I Retire" on social media only to follow it up with a lengthy statement declaring that she would actually be saying goodbye to "the negativity, fear, and uncertainty" triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:03 IST
I retire, not from game, but COVID-19 negativity and fear: posts Sindhu

World champion P V Sindhu created a stir on Monday by posting "I Retire" on social media only to follow it up with a lengthy statement declaring that she would actually be saying goodbye to "the negativity, fear, and uncertainty" triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympic silver-medallist, who is currently in London to work on her nutrition and recovery needs at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, started her rather stunning post by saying that the "Denmark Open was the final straw. I Retire".

She was referring to her pullout from the event last month due to the pandemic. "...I'm writing today to tell you that I'm done...Not being able to represent India in the Denmark Open was the last straw," Sindhu's note on Twitter stated.

"Today, I choose to retire from this current sense of unrest. I retire from this negativity, the constant fear, uncertainty. I choose to retire from a complete lack of control over the unknown," she said. "Most importantly, I choose to retire from substandard hygiene standards and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus." The 25-year-old's post drew a response from sports minister Kiren Rijiju, who said he was stunned for a moment.

"You actually gave a mini shock @Pvsindhu1 but I had unflinching faith in your power of determination. I'm sure you have the strength and stamina to bring many more laurels for India," he tweeted. The star shuttler, who last competed at the All England Championships in March, is targetting a return to action when the world tour comes to Asia in January. "This pandemic has been an eye-opener for me. I could train hard to fight the toughest opponents, tooth and nail, right till the final shot of the game. I have done it before, I can do it again.

"But how do I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix? It has been months at home and we still question ourselves every time we step out," she wrote. Sindhu said the reason why she started the post with a shocker like 'I Retire' was to ensure that maximum people take note of the message she was trying to convey on dealing with the virus. "I might have given you guys a mini heart attack; unprecedented times requires unprecedented measures. I guess I needed to get you guys to sit up and take notice." Sindhu said she will continue to fight the circumstances created by the virus and her opponents on the courts. "That being said, we must be hopeful about the light shinning at the end of the tunnel. Yes, Denmark Open didn't happen but that won't stop me from training. When life comes at you, one must comeback twice as hard. "So will I for the Asia Open. I refuse to give up without putting a solid fight. I refuse to give up without conquering this fear.

"And will carry on doing so till we have a safer world," she concluded..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Capitals win toss and opt to field

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl in their 14th round IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday. For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel came in place of Praveen Dubey, while left arm seamer Dani...

UK aviation needs govt support for new lockdown pain -airport boss

Britains airports and airlines need urgent support to survive the very bleak future posed by a new lockdown in England, warned the boss of one of the countrys biggest airport groups. Very low levels of travel in recent months have put airli...

Over 7,000 recoveries outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 PTI Kerala on Monday recorded 7,108 recoveries from COVID-19 against 4,138 fresh cases, including 47 health workers, while the toll climbed to 1,533 with 21 fatalities Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. As many ...

Hurricane Eta strengthens fast, menacing Nicaragua's coastline

Hurricane Eta quickly gained force on Monday as it rumbled closer to Nicaragua and Honduras, which it is expected to batter with devastating winds and rains overnight, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said.The storm, a Category 1 hurr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020