Equestrian to resume in India this month with 2 World Dressage events

The first competition will be organised at the Army Polo and Race Course (APRC) held in the national capital on November 4 and 5, followed by another event at the ASC Riding & Polo Academy (ARPA) in Bengaluru on November 7 and 8. According to EFI secretary general Col Jaiveer Singh, 87 riders from the country participate in the New Delhi event, while 20 will take part in Bengaluru.

Equestrian to resume in India this month with 2 World Dressage events

Equestrian is set to resume in the country after more than seven months of COVID-19 induced break with the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) scheduling two World Dressage events in New Delhi and Bengaluru this month. The first competition will be organised at the Army Polo and Race Course (APRC) held in the national capital on November 4 and 5, followed by another event at the ASC Riding & Polo Academy (ARPA) in Bengaluru on November 7 and 8.

According to EFI secretary general Col Jaiveer Singh, 87 riders from the country participate in the New Delhi event, while 20 will take part in Bengaluru. "Our last event was on March 15, but we are happy that at last we are resuming activities which were hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic," Col Singh said. "The EFI will take all steps to ensure maximum safety for both riders and horses with a comprehensive COVID protocol put in place. "It is in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Equestrian Federation (FEI)." In a bid to promote the sport in the country, the Indian Army has volunteered to provide all possible help. The army will provide the requisite infrastructure, manpower, medical and veterinary support for both the events.

The World Dressage Challenge (WDC) is a developmental initiative of the International Federation of Equestrian Sports (FEI), which aims to provide international-standard exposure for less-experienced dressage riders. The events will also help riders get featured in the world rankings according to their performances.

