Real Madrid defender Militao tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the side's Champions League clash against Inter Milan.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 02-11-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 21:45 IST
Real Madrid logo. Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the side's Champions League clash against Inter Milan. Militao played for full 90 minutes in Madrid's 4-1 triumph over Huesca on Saturday.

The 22-year-old will now be forced to self-isolate for the next 10 days, but Madrid have confirmed that he is the only member of the first-team squad to have contracted the illness. "Real Madrid CF would like to inform that our player, Eder Militao, has tested positive in the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday, Sunday morning," the club said in a statement.

"All the other players and the technical staff from the first team, as well as all the employees of the club who work directly with them, tested negative in that same test. The club would like to confirm once again that everyone, with the exception of Eder Militao, tested negative in the antigen tests carried out that same morning," it added. Madrid are second in the Liga standings after their latest victory, one point behind leaders Real Sociedad having played a game less, but will have to make do without Militao when they resume their latest European campaign on Tuesday. (ANI)

