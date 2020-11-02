Left Menu
Schalke fined for racist abuse of Dortmund youngster

German soccer federation judge Torsten Becker said the "inhuman insults and threats of violence" aimed at Youssoufa Moukoko were found to bear a discriminatory and racist intent. Schalke already apologized to Moukoko and to Dortmund, while also condemning the racist behavior at the game between the under-19 teams last month.

02-11-2020
Schalke was fined 6,000 euros (USD 7,000) on Monday after its fans racially abused and threatened a 15-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward during a youth game. German soccer federation judge Torsten Becker said the "inhuman insults and threats of violence"aimed at Youssoufa Moukoko were found to bear a discriminatory and racist intent.

Schalke already apologized to Moukoko and to Dortmund, while also condemning the racist behavior at the game between the under-19 teams last month. About 300 spectators were admitted for the game, and Schalke said the small crowd made it hopeful of identifying the people who insulted Moukoko. The federation said Schalke must improve security at its youth games and draw up a plan for what to do if a similar incident happens. With federation approval, the club has the option of spending 2,000 euros ($2,300) of the fine on anti-racism and anti-discrimination measures.

Moukoko, who is Black, is considered one of Germany's most promising young players. He will be eligible to play for Dortmund's senior team when he turns 16 later this month. He scored three goals in the game against Schalke and has 13 goals in four junior and under-19 games this season.

