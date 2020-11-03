Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maradona admitted to a hospital with signs of depression

A Maradona staffer told The Associated Press the former footballer's health condition is "not serious." He requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the issue. "He has been very sad for a week, didn't want to eat," the staffer said, adding that Maradona's personal doctor Leopoldo Luque took the former footballer to a hospital so he could undergo health checks. Luque said Maradona can choose to go home whenever he wants.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 03-11-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 09:21 IST
Maradona admitted to a hospital with signs of depression

Diego Maradona was admitted to a hospital with signs of depression, three days after his 60th birthday. A Maradona staffer told The Associated Press the former footballer's health condition is "not serious." He requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the issue.

"He has been very sad for a week, didn't want to eat," the staffer said, adding that Maradona's personal doctor Leopoldo Luque took the former footballer to a hospital so he could undergo health checks. The captain of Argentina's 1986 World Cup winning team was admitted to a private clinic in La Plata, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Buenos Aires.

Maradona has lived there since the end of last year, when he took over as coach of first division team Gimnasia y Esgrima. Maradona turned 60 on Friday and showed up that night for Gimnasia's national championship match against Patronato, which his team won 3-0. He left before the end of the first half, which raised questions about his health.

Luque denied Maradona contracted COVID-19. Maradona had isolated at home for days after a person he works with showed symptoms of the disease. "He did not have energy, the birthday was a factor that complicates it in some aspect," the doctor said. "My idea is to have him hydrated for three days, see the evolution and adjust the medication. There is no emergency at all." The former Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli player is in a regular room at the clinic. Luque said Maradona can choose to go home whenever he wants.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

The truckers who keep India's coronavirus patients breathing

Subhas Kumar Yadav has fought fear, deadlines and hunger to truck liquid oxygen from a factory in Indias Himalayan foothills to hospitals in the northern plains during the coronavirus epidemic.The worst time, he said, was in the weeks after...

Judo-Britain withdraws from European Championships due to COVID-19

Britain has withdrawn from this months European Judo Championships in Prague due to concerns about athlete safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the national governing body said. Natalie Powell, who in 2017 became the first female British ju...

Nagaland bypolls: 35.15 pc voting till 9 am in two assembly seats

Around 35.15 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first three hours of polling for by-elections to two assembly seats in Nagaland on Tuesday amidst tight security and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, election officials sai...

Lidar firm Aeva led by Apple veterans agrees deal to go public

Aeva Inc, a Silicon Valley firm developing a lidar sensor for self-driving cars to perceive their surroundings, said on Monday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check acquisition company InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020