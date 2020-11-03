Sports News Roundup: Coric and Cilic pass opening-round tests in Paris; Salisbury, Ram out of Paris doubles over COVID-19 concerns and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Day after game, Ravens CB Humphrey positive for COVID-19

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced he tested positive for COVID-19, one day after playing a full game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I got the Rona hopefully I'll be back healthy soon," Humphrey posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon.

NFL roundup: Steelers top Ravens in North battle, stay unbeaten

The Pittsburgh Steelers remained the NFL's lone undefeated team by rebounding from a lackluster offensive first half on the road and outlasting the depleted Baltimore Ravens 28-24 in an AFC North battle Sunday. Ben Roethlisberger found Chase Claypool on the right edge of the end zone from 8 yards out with 7:29 remaining for what proved to be the winning touchdown.

Salisbury, Ram out of Paris doubles over COVID-19 concerns

Australian Open doubles champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram have been withdrawn from this week's Paris Masters after Salisbury was in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, the men's ATP tennis body said on Monday. Britain's Salisbury, who has not tested positive for COVID-19, has been placed in isolation and remains asymptomatic after his "credentialed" contact returned a positive test for the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Coric and Cilic pass opening-round tests in Paris

Croatia's Borna Coric produced a solid serving display to beat Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics 7-6(5) 6-1 in the opening round of the Paris Masters on Monday. After an early trade of service breaks, Fucsovics held a 3-0 lead in the tiebreak before a lapse in concentration allowed Coric to secure the first set en-route his 16th match win of the season.

Kingsbury: Cardinals have two COVID-19 cases

The Arizona Cardinals placed linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced earlier in the day that two players had tested positive for the coronavirus this weekend, but he declined to identify them. Kennard identified himself on social media and said he was asymptomatic.

Sailing: New America's Cup yachts can fly like the wind, says sailor

With design teams drawing on aeronautics and aerodynamics expertise of Airbus and the McLaren Formula One team, the new superfast America's Cup boats are harnessing the power of the wind like never before, a former professional sailor told Reuters. Team New Zealand will defend the America's Cup next March off the coast of Auckland, with teams from Italy, Britain and the United States battling in a challenger series through January and February for the right to face them.

Bears' Wims suspended two games for slugging Saints DB

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was suspended two games Monday for sucker-punching New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Sunday night. Wims' suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct, which he will appeal per a NFL Network report, would be without pay. If served immediately, Wims would be eligible to return in Week 12 vs. Green Bay.

Maradona taken to hospital: reports

Diego Maradona has been admitted to hospital in Argentina with undisclosed "health problems" although it is not related to COVID-19 and his condition is not thought to be serious, his personal doctor and local media reported on Monday. Maradona, 60, was taken to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, about an hour from Buenos Aires. Maradona coaches the local club Gimnasia y Esgrima.

With Masters on the horizon, DeChambeau sees opportunity for second big victory

Fresh off his maiden major win, power-hitting golfer Bryson DeChambeau finds himself in a rarest of circumstances: He's feeling relaxed. It's a welcome reprieve for the meticulously data-driven world No. 6, who overhauled his body this year to add jaw-dropping power to his drives and claimed the U.S. Open crown by a six-stroke margin at a wickedly challenging Winged Foot course.

U.S. Supreme Court rejects NFL, DirecTV appeal in TV package suit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a bid by the National Football League and AT&T Inc's DirecTV unit to avoid a proposed class-action antitrust lawsuit that accuses them of overcharging for a popular satellite television package. The NFL and DirecTV had asked the justices to overturn a lower court's 2019 ruling that revived the suit filed on behalf of subscribers of "Sunday Ticket," their package that lets NFL fans watch "out-of-market" games not broadcast in their local television markets for $294 a season.