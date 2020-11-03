Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Wales manager Giggs denies assault allegations

Wales manager Ryan Giggs denied allegations of assault on Tuesday after British media reported he had been arrested following a disturbance at his home. "Mr. Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him," representatives of the 46-year-old said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 13:39 IST
Soccer-Wales manager Giggs denies assault allegations

Wales manager Ryan Giggs denied allegations of assault on Tuesday after British media reported he had been arrested following a disturbance at his home.

"Mr. Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him," representatives of the 46-year-old said. "He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations."

The Sun reported that police were called to the former Manchester United winger's home on Sunday night after receiving reports of a disturbance. The paper quoted Greater Manchester Police as saying: "Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

"A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault." He was released on bail pending enquiries, the paper said.

The Welsh football association (FAW) noted the allegations against Giggs. "The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the men’s national team manager Ryan Giggs," it said in a statement.

"The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time." Wales were due to name their squad on Tuesday for November matches against the United States, Ireland and Finland but have postponed it, reports said. (Writing by Ian Ransom and Arvind Sriram; Editing by Lincoln Feast/Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

EIB and COPEAM launch e-learning course for journalists on reporting climate change

An e-learning course for journalists to improve the reporting skills in the field of climate change this is the goal of the project developed by the European Investment Bank EIB and COPEAM. This free professional training will be open to jo...

"Extremely dangerous" Hurricane Eta poised to slam into Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta was due to slam into Nicaraguas Caribbean coast on Tuesday morning, hitting one of the countrys poorest areas, while heavy rains across Central America stoked fears of deadly floods. Eta, an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurr...

European stocks extend gains on commodity, banking boost

European shares extended their recovery rally on Tuesday with investors putting coronavirus worries on the back burner for now, as attention turned to the U.S. presidential election.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.2, bouncing off fi...

Future Retail files caveat before Delhi High Court against any early move by Amazon

Kishore Biyani led-Future Group has filed a caveat before the Delhi High Court requesting it to be heard if any plea is filed by e-commerce major Amazon over its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Mukesh Ambani-led RIL. Anticipating a move by Amazon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020