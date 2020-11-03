Left Menu
Liverpool started well in Champions League, can't ask for more: Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is pleased with how the club has performed in this season of Champions League so far and said he "can't really ask for more than that".

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 03-11-2020 18:19 IST
Trent Alexander-Arnold (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is pleased with how the club has performed in this season of Champions League so far and said he "can't really ask for more than that". The team has played two matches so far in this season of the Champions League and won both games. Liverpool registered a 1-0 win over Ajax before thrashing Midtjylland 2-0.

"We've started well with two wins and two clean sheets, we can't really ask for more than that, but we have a job to do [on Wednesday]. I think football's a strange game and anything can change so quickly, so for us the focus is to make sure we get the three points," the club's official website quoted Alexander-Arnold as saying. Liverpool are currently gearing up to face Atalanta in the league. The club's Champions League meeting with Atalanta on Wednesday will be their sixth match in the space of 17 days, with a trip to Manchester City to follow on Sunday prior to the November international break.

However, Alexander-Arnold said he enjoys the "relentless" schedule. "For me personally, I enjoy the fact of playing three games a week. The games coming thick and fast, when you've got momentum there's nothing better. It's tough physically to obviously recover quickly but that's part of the job and I think we're all used to it now," he said.

"We've been doing it for about three years now, playing so many games, the relentless fixtures. Obviously, the last year, on the whole, has been strange for everyone so it's a little bit different to normal, but the fact of still trying to recover and making sure that you're ready physically and mentally for games is still the same," Alexander-Arnold added. (ANI)

